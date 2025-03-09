Kendall Capital Management Buys New Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $51,568,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 140,209.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 183,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $88.68 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.37 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

