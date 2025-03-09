Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 240,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,119,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,869,000 after buying an additional 262,370 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 132,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 87,675 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

