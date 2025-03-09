Axis Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

