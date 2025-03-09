Kendall Capital Management Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Equitable comprises 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,939 shares in the company, valued at $30,275,514.09. The trade was a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,162.36. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,698 shares of company stock worth $6,534,234. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Equitable Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $50.41 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

