Axis Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 102,379 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 102,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,604,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,118,000 after acquiring an additional 267,811 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,991,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after acquiring an additional 520,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $196,442,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,293,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,650,000 after acquiring an additional 250,764 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.56 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

