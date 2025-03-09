49,640 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Coordinated Financial Services Inc.

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,174 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,153 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,419,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,015 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 1,344,215 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,474,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,559 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

