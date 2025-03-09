Axis Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 432,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 9.5 %

BATS:EFG opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.