Axis Wealth Partners LLC Invests $545,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,217 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,702,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 490,986 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,299,000.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.22.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
