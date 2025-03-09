Axis Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

