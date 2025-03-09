United Community Bank Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

United Community Bank reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,112,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,004 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,097,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,775,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,944 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 375,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

