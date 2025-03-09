United Community Bank Has $373,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

United Community Bank reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

