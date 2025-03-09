United Community Bank Has $223,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

United Community Bank raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $609.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit
Insider Activity
In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,811 shares of company stock worth $142,391,012 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.