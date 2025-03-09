United Community Bank Has $223,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

United Community Bank raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $609.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,811 shares of company stock worth $142,391,012 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.