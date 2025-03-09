Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 310,617 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,617 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises about 18.6% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

SCHK stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

