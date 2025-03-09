United Community Bank Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

United Community Bank cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $258.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.64. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

