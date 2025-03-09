Andra AP fonden Acquires 37,400 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 356.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in AECOM by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after acquiring an additional 220,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

