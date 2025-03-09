805,860 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 805,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,433,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Snowflake by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares in the company, valued at $123,625,813. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,303,489.20. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,193 shares of company stock worth $50,096,313. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.