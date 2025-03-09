Atria Investments Inc Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,316,000 after buying an additional 73,207 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,546,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $234.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.84. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.91 and a 12 month high of $240.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

