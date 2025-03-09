DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.14 and last traded at $68.14. 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21,665% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
DCC Trading Up 3.5 %
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
