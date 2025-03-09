SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 190,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 340,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

