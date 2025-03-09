RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Trading 24.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) was up 24.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 146,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 26,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

RT Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 697.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.85.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

