Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 49,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,342,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,974,000 after acquiring an additional 211,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

