Barings LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,255 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

