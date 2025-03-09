Barings LLC Sells 162,271 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Barings LLC decreased its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 861,464 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 162,271 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti comprises about 0.5% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 16,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,292 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 193,992 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.3 %

AU stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

