Barings LLC Purchases 140,113 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,113 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 0.6% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $24,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MOAT opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.