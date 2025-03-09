Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,717 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 0.48. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.42 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,250.75. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

