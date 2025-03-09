Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BND opened at $73.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
