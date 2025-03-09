Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 69.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 772,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after buying an additional 315,640 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in OneMain by 12.3% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after buying an additional 113,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 12.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 805,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in OneMain by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 151,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

OMF stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

