iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $49.43 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

