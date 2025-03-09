VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. State Street Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,712,000 after purchasing an additional 608,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,962,000 after buying an additional 130,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,635,000 after purchasing an additional 385,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 599.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after buying an additional 7,658,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.