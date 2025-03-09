Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $616,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

