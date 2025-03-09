Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys Shares of 2,900 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,209,000 after purchasing an additional 66,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total transaction of $389,585.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,271.63. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,986 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,849 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
