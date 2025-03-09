Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Creekside Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 7,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

