AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 381,834 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,834 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $117.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -179.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

