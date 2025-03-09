HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.99. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.