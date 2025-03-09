Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 587.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Stock Up 0.3 %

AON stock opened at $402.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.85. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

