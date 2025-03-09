Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

PCRX opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

