Ruffer LLP Takes $7.24 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,193 shares of company stock worth $3,533,122 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

