Retirement Solution LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter worth $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Unisys by 67.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 365,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 146,899 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter worth $296,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 143.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Profile

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

