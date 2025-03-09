Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stake Lifted by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $214.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.06. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $232.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

