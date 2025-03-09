Dundas Partners LLP Has $51.33 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for 3.6% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $51,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $118.70 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

