Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 115 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Post by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244,221 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $56,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $36,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Post Price Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.04.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

