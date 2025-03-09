Retirement Solution LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.6% of Retirement Solution LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

