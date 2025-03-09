Ruffer LLP Boosts Stake in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Integra Resources were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integra Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,190,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 386,675 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,411,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 731,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark raised shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Integra Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Integra Resources stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

Integra Resources Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

