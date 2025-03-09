Retirement Solution LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Retirement Solution LLC reduced its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $45.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

