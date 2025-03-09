Mining Stocks To Research – March 8th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, Linde, and Vulcan Materials are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares in companies that extract and process natural resources such as metals, minerals, and coal. These stocks offer investors exposure to commodity price movements and the overall economic health of resource sectors, often characterized by cyclical growth and volatility due to fluctuating demand and regulatory influences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $16.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $850.54. 2,527,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,017.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $983.88. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,838,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,567. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE:CAT traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,377. The company has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.11 and a 200-day moving average of $372.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $307.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.77. 1,823,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,896. The company has a market cap of $221.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Linde has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Shares of VMC traded down $13.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.47. 3,778,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,214. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $218.71 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.37 and a 200 day moving average of $261.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Featured Stories