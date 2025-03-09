Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 969.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 350,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Trading Up 8.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $194.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $913.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 191.87%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

