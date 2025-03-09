Ceera Investments LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Couchbase by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 874,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 382,851 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Couchbase by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 990,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 357,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,233 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Couchbase by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 120,975 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $47,947.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,407.86. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,456.77. This trade represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,883 shares of company stock valued at $950,915 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.80 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $879.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

