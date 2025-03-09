Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Holdings Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,839 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

