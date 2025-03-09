Ceera Investments LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for 1.2% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Coupang by 63.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Coupang by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPNG opened at $22.73 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

