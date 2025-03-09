Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $868.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $826.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $847.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

